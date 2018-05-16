The Edo State government has announced recruitment into its civil service.

The announcement was made in a statement signed by the state chairperson, civil service commission, Princess Ekiuwa Inneh.

Inner stated that the vacancies are for engineers, surveyors, firemen, architects, veterinarians, forest officers, town planners, among others.

She noted that the new vacancies were part of efforts to strengthen the civil service by injecting new life into it.

Inneh said applicants are to apply through the state civil service commission.

The recruitment plan is coming after Governor Obaseki’s Workers’ Day speech where he announced provision has been made to employ more workers.

“This government is proud that it has not sacked any worker even those that were moribund in their functions. Rather, we have done so much to reabsorb, retrain and reassign these workers.

“About 186 staff of the moribund Edo Line and Edo Courier have been redeployed to the Ministry of Infrastructure while we are working out ways of liquidating its debt of about N1.5bn. In a few weeks, the Civil Service Commission will advertise to recruit more civil servants to fill critical vacancies in the system,” he said at the Workers’ Day.

Source: Dailypost