Youths in Ebonyi State on Wednesday hit back at the National Leader of
the All Progressives Youth Vanguard, Mr. Frank Ngwu, describing his
comments on the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the national
leadership of the party as “reckless.”
A statement by the chairman of Ebonyi APC Youth Forum in Abakaliki,
Dr. Uche Abia not only described Ngwu’s outburst as misleading but
commended Chief John Odigie- Oyegun for steering APC to greater
heights.
“It is necessary to reaffirm the truth about the party in Ebonyi
State. APC is poised to flush out PDP from power in 2019, hence the
plan by Ngwu and his sponsors to cause confusion.”
They praised Odigie-Oyegun for creating a culture of unity among APC
members in the country, building cordial relationship between all
critical stakeholders of the Nigerian project, repositioning the party
in the state for the challenges ahead and adhering to the principles
of transparency and accountability.
“There is no division or leadership crisis in APC, Ebonyi State
Chapter. Odigie-Oyegun is a man of integrity, a leader with vision and
charisma and a politician committed to the development of the ruling
party and the people” the youths said.
The youths condemned Ngwu and his sponsors for demonizing the noble
efforts of Chief John Odigie-Oyegun and the Minister of Science and
Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu.
“Chief John Odigie-Oyegun is a quintessential politician. He has done
very well.”
They called on stakeholders of the party not to be swayed by
politicians whose stock in trade is to fan the embers of sentiments
and hooliganism.
“Ebonyi State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is not in
disarray. It will dislodge the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from its
grip on the political space in 2019” the youths added.
Ebireri Henry Ovie
Leave a Reply