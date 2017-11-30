Youths in Ebonyi State on Wednesday hit back at the National Leader of

the All Progressives Youth Vanguard, Mr. Frank Ngwu, describing his

comments on the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the national

leadership of the party as “reckless.”

A statement by the chairman of Ebonyi APC Youth Forum in Abakaliki,

Dr. Uche Abia not only described Ngwu’s outburst as misleading but

commended Chief John Odigie- Oyegun for steering APC to greater

heights.

“It is necessary to reaffirm the truth about the party in Ebonyi

State. APC is poised to flush out PDP from power in 2019, hence the

plan by Ngwu and his sponsors to cause confusion.”

They praised Odigie-Oyegun for creating a culture of unity among APC

members in the country, building cordial relationship between all

critical stakeholders of the Nigerian project, repositioning the party

in the state for the challenges ahead and adhering to the principles

of transparency and accountability.

“There is no division or leadership crisis in APC, Ebonyi State

Chapter. Odigie-Oyegun is a man of integrity, a leader with vision and

charisma and a politician committed to the development of the ruling

party and the people” the youths said.

The youths condemned Ngwu and his sponsors for demonizing the noble

efforts of Chief John Odigie-Oyegun and the Minister of Science and

Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu.

“Chief John Odigie-Oyegun is a quintessential politician. He has done

very well.”

They called on stakeholders of the party not to be swayed by

politicians whose stock in trade is to fan the embers of sentiments

and hooliganism.

“Ebonyi State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is not in

disarray. It will dislodge the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from its

grip on the political space in 2019” the youths added.

Ebireri Henry Ovie