Eagle Square Christmas Market: An Evolving Business Hub

By AmaechiAgbo

For the past two weeks, a mini-market was opened at the Federal Secretariat, Abuja where workers converge to buy their needs for the Christmas holiday. Situated between the Eagle Square and the Federal Secretariat, the market which can accommodate as many as hundreds of stands, starts by 8 am?

TNC decided to take a walk round the market and ascertain its purpose. Our interactions with the traders provided much information than an outsider would imagine. Eagles Square Christmas Market was conceived to help the civil servants within the vicinity to do their Christmas shopping with relative convenience at cheaper prices.

According to Mrs Akinsanya Busayo, a Kampala trader, who explained that the market was the first in the secretariat, further noted that it was anchored on bringing the market closer to the workers for easy and affordable shopping, adding that the market was a convergence of different traders from all over the country.

In her words, “We call it Eagles Square Christmas Market. It started on the 15 of December and will end on the 24th. Marketers came together to organize the fair because civil servants complained about not having a market to shop especially during this Christmas season. We obtained permission from the Ministry of Environment and this is our first time. This year’s carnival started on 6th December through 10th, it was after that that we started this one. But business is not moving as expected because the workers are complaining that they have not been paid. We are not making much sales, so no profit. In business it is sales that determine profit.

“I deal on ‘kampala’ clothing and the prices differ depending on the quality but the least price is N2, 000. Surprisingly in this period and season where one is expecting the prices of the commodities and wares to go high, it has gone down because of the situation of the economy in the country. For instance, some kampala we used to sell N15, 000 we now sell them at N12, 000. The price is lesser now because people are complaining of not being paid their salaries so we have to reduce the prices to sell. Some gowns we used to sell N15, 000 are now sold at N12, 000.

Corroborating her view, John Olisa, a shoe seller, said that even though the market was established to help the civil workers make their Christmas shopping, business has not been thriving. He however expressed hope that soon the economy of the country would be better.

“We call the market Eagle Square Christmas Shopping because it holds during the Christmas. Although this is the first edition, I hope it will continue. We started it this year immediately after the Abuja Carnival which was held at the same venue in the beginning of the month. We are grateful to God but the workers are complaining that they have not been paid.

“We are just managing to survive; business is not moving at all. By now, during Christmas, business should be booming but that is not the case now. Workers are not paid, so when they sneeze, we catch cold. Everything is costly; the policies of the government do not favour business people in the country. Just imagine, shoes we used to sell N7, 000 we are now selling N5, 000 with begging. We beg because there is no money; everybody is crying. The workers are complaining bitterly.

“Due to the bad situation of business now, I have no plans to travel for Christmas though I would have loved to travel tomorrow, December 24th but that is not possible. I am calling on the government to pay the workers so that our business can grow”, Olisa stated.

Also speaking, Mrs Rose Agbe, a Ghanaian and cloth dealer, said she got the information about the market from her sister who asked to come to Abuja and participate in the mini-Christmas fair in the secretariat. She however noted that in view of the nature of the country’s economy, business patronage from the workers was very poor.

“I got the information about this market through my twin sister who lives in Abuja. I came on Monday this week. The market is low because the civil servants are not paid. We are all here to do business and make profit but the conditions of things in the country appear unfavourable to us. We are really not selling as one would have expected in a time like this. Nigerians love celebrating events like this but this one is really not as one had expected – so many challenges here and there. We even slashed the prices of the wares, yet we are not making sells”, she concluded.

But how do traders get their stands at the temporary market? TNC spoke with Mr Aloysicus Anikpe, the Secretary, National Association of Nigerian Rentals and Marketers, who is coordinatint the Eagle Square Christmas Market and he has this to say: “We (National Association of Nigerian Rentals and Marketers) are in charge of the Eagles Square Christmas Market. Right now we do not have official name for it but we are working on that. We didn’t consider the name because the key thing is to get the government’s approval which we got. So with the approval, the next thing now is the name which we are working on seriously.

“We started the market immediately after the Abuja Carnival which was held here between December 6 and 10 this year.

Low patronage

“We are experiencing low turn up due to lack of money in the country and also this is our first time, so these two key factors affected the reach of the market. The main reason for this is that the workers here complained and requested for it, the other one is that after the carnival, a lot of people lost heavily to the point that the gutters within this area where filled with foods and other perishable consumables.

“We are happy that we got the approval. Normally, government does not give approval or permit for business in secretariat, CAC and FCDA. But because of the carnival, we requested for permit to help the workers and they granted it to us. The market started on 15th December and will end on Saturday, 24th.

Recession in the country

“Nobody is happy about the recession we are facing right now because it has drastically affected our business outlook and prospect. It is more so because our target customers here are the workers in the Ministry of Women Affairs, the Head of Service and the Federal Secretariat.

Mobislisation of members

“We were able to mobilize our members because we have our contacts as a union. We even have foreigners too in the market. We have a section for foreigners like Ghanaians who are doing business here. We reserve positions for them but that must be on demand.

Booking for a stand

Concerning a stand, for a trader to get a stand, the person will first register with N5, 000 and after that, he/she will be paying a daily maintenance fee of N1, 000. The registration money is for security and cleaning of the place. We don’t want it to be dirty, so we hired cleaners to clean the place early in the money each day.

“But because the fair is coming to an end in two days, anybody coming in now to do business will not pay the registration fee anymore. It will not be fair to collect N5, 000 from a trader for just two days.

We want our members to survive

“We are doing everything almost free compared to N150, 000 traders paid to get a stand during the Carnival. Our mission is to help our members to survive in this critical time and also comply with the scriptural injunction that freely we received, therefore, we should freely give.

Selected wares

“Not every material or goods are sold here. We have selected wares based on the season. The market is mainly for clothes and shoes and every material that has to do with Christmas – like bags, jewelries, among others. We also have medicine as well as food stands because we believe that where one works, there he eats.

Our plea to government

We are grateful to the government for this opportunity. We attended the carnival but lost greatly. So we appreciate them. We plead that when next we come to them, they should give us listening ear.