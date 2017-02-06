A 61-year-old leader of a kidnap gang in Port-harcourt, Rivers State, Jonkin Chibuzor Nkwuozor, was arrested and taken to court on Friday for allegedly killing a personnel of the Department of State Services, DSS, Uzoma, after kidnapping his wife, two children and his sister-in-law on November 16 along Ngor-Okpala/Etche Road in Rivers State.

Nkwuozor committed this dreafudl act with two other members of his gang, Okechukwu Collins Onyegbosi and Mike Eze Ogu

A Senior Magistrate B. Jamabo ordered that the suspects be remanded in prison custody till further notice.

According to Vanguard, when the kidnappers flagged down the vehicle of late DSS personnel, Uzoma on the Ngor-Okpalla-Etche Road, he shot and killed 2 of the kidnappers but unbeknownst to him, there was another kidnapper who was driving another care behind him.

That kidnapper shot and killed Uzoma then took his family members.

The suspects later released the wife, children and sister in-law and were arrested by DSS operatives when they tried to sell DSS Personnel Uzoma’s Toyota Venza,

The suspects were charged with murder and kidnapping.

Source: Vanguard.