Senator Shehu Sani, representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District on Sunday in Kano, cautioned the Federal Government against using military force to silence Biafran agitators.

Rather than military approach, Sani urged the Federal Government to embrace dialogue.

Shortly after his condolence visit to the wife of the late Mallam Aminu Kano, Malama Aishatu, the senator, insisted that the Biafra agitation should be handled with utmost care.

He argued that the only solution was the entrenchment of socio-political and economic reforms in the country.

The Biafran agitation, according to him, gathered momentum due to some fundamental issues and factors that had to do with the failure of the Federal Government to address some critical issues after the civil war.

Sani said, “Although after the civil war, we created institutions to foster unity and create sense of belonging, we failed as a nation to entrench the spirit of oneness and togetherness in the minds of the people.”

Sani noted that the country’s unity was not one that was premised on love and understanding.

“And that is the reason why a nation united by force is vulnerable and a nation united by justice is impregnable,” he added.

He said the forces igniting the Biafran agitation “are a new generation of young men and women, who have not experienced war and have not suffered from the war and have not seen the consequences of wars.”

Sani, who expressed optimism that Nigeria would not disintegrate, however, said the Federal Government should douse the Biafran agitation by carrying all parts of Nigeria along politically, economically, socially and culturally.

Source: Punch