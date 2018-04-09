BBNaija 2018: 6 things you may not know about evicted housemate, Rico Swavey

Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Rico Swavey was evicted from the reality television show on Sunday.

While in the show, he was the chef of the house, with little sense of humour.

Here, DAILY POST brings you things you may not have known about the latest evicted housemate.

1. Rico goes by the full name Patrick Fakoya

2 He is 25 years old.

3. Rico is a musician and actor.

He has a number of Hip hop and ‘alternative’ tracks to his credit. He has a new sound called ‘Afrosantana’

He is best known for the ‘Life 101’ drama series.4. Although he never mentioned this in the house, Rico is also a trained lawyer. He studied law at Babcock University 5. Rico entered the show to help his cousin who has autism and to invest in his music. 6. Rico was born in a relatively large family. He has seven siblings. While in the show, Rico Swavey was indeed one of the most unlucky guys in the house, as regards having a relationship.

Source: Dailypost