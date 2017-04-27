Doctors at a Chinese hospital said they removed an 8-inch metal spoon from the stomach of an 18-year-old student who accidentally swallowed the utensil.

Footage from the hospital in Yiwu, Zhejiang Province, shows doctors reviewing X-ray images of the long spoon inside the teenager’s body before she underwent surgery to remove it.

The spoon was successfully removed in a two-hour surgery April 9.

Doctors said the girl told them she waited three days to seek medical attention for the spoon swallowing because she wanted to finish her school exams.

