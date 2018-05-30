Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi West Senatorial district has just announced his decision to defect to the opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Senator Dino is currently undergoing series of legal battles, survived a recall process held in his constituency in April, 2018, and what some quarters termed manhandling by the operatives of the Nigeria Police drawn from its Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

The Senator was granted bail days after he was detained by the Nigeria Police at the National Hospital, Abuja.

He reportedly jumped out of the moving police vehicle while he was being taken to Lokoja in Kogi State to answer the case of alleged gun-running and disruption of peace in the State. This came after two notorious bandits were arrested and Dino was incriminated to be their sponsor.

He was later rearrested and taking to court on a stretcher.

The embattled lawmaker in a lengthy write-up posted on Facebook last week Monday, alleged that his trials were a plot by the “State” to silence him.

He however thanked Nigerians for standing by him during his travails in the hands of those he described as the “State.” The case is still currently in court, to resume June 11, 2018.

Premium Times reports that “Mr Melaye while raising a point of order on Wednesday thanked his colleagues, members of the House of Representatives, his constituents and the Nigerian populace for standing by him during his travails with the Senate.

Mr Melaye also took his time to thank the leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for their support.

Mr Melaye, who attended the chamber with a neck support, also asked the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, to mandate the sergeant-at-arms to create a seat for him at the opposition wing of the chamber.

Thereafter, he announced he would sit beside former Senate President, David Mark, pending the time a seat will be allocated to him.

He was thereafter aided by some of his colleagues to his preferred seat.

He is, however, yet to formally join the PDP. To do so officially, Mr Melaye would have to write the Senate president of his decision to leave his party and join the opposition. The letter would then be read during Senate plenary.”

There are only two political parties in the Eight Senate, the ruling APC and opposition PDP. While the APC occupies the aisle on the right-hand of the Senate chamber, the opposition PDP occupies the aisle on the left-hand of the Senate President in line with parliamentary protocols.