Devatop Centre for Africa Development and Pollination Project trains 102 as End FGM Advocates in Kuje Area Council.

Ending Female Genital Mutilation is a cause that requires the active participation of community members, youth

other relevant stakeholders. There is so much work to do to end this practice, but more advocates are needed to do

it. To raise advocates who will be responsible in ending female genital mutilation in their communities, The

Pollination Project funded Devatop Centre for Africa Development to execute End Female Genital Mutilation

Advocacy in Kuje Area Council.

On Wednesday, 26 th April 2017, Devatop Centre for Africa Development trained 102 teachers, health workers,

community volunteers, youth corps members, and religious members as End FGM Advocates in Kuje Area Council,

FCT. The End FGM Advocacy training was an innovative strategy of raising advocates to be at the forefront of

combating the practice.

Participants at the training were equipped with information and relevant resources (End FGM handbooks and

posters) to carryout step-down projects in their various communities.

Speaking to newsmen, Executive Director of Devatop Centre for Africa Development, Mr. Joseph Osuigwe

Chidiebere commented, “Each of the trainees is expected educate at least 60 people in their communities within the

next 3 months, as follows: teachers will educate students and parents; health workers will educate pregnant women

and nursing mothers; corps members will carry out community-based projects; community volunteers will educate

community members and religious members will educate their congregation. Over 6, 000 people in Kuje Area

Council are expected to be impacted through the activities of the trained End FGM Advocates.”

During the training, the following resource persons spoke: Mrs. Deborah Tabara on Overview of Female Genital

Mutilation; Mr. Nnamdi Eseme on Consequences of Female Genital Mutilation; Ms. Jennifer Amadi on End FGM

Community Advocacy and Joseph Osuigwe on Step Down Project/Pass-It- On. The trainees will engage traditional

rulers, religious leaders, political leaders, community leaders, and other decision makers to speak out against this

practice and violation of human right of women and girls, thereby stimulating families to abandon the practice.

The project was supported by Abeysteph Global Print Ltd, Junior Chamber International, Prime Diamond Initiative

for Community Health (PDICH), United Nations Population Fund, and in partnership with African Youth Initiative on

Health, Population and Development, Youthhub Africa, Cal-Maji Foundation, Dorothy Njemanze Foundation, Project

Pink Blue, Rayzed Media and Media Insight Communication.

During the inauguration of the trainees, Board Chair of Devatop Centre for Africa Development, Bar. Carol Ndaguba,

representatives from National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and National Human Rights

Commission encouraged trainees to carry the burden of ending female genital mutilation and ensure that more

people are aware of the dangers it poses to girls and women.

Devatop Centre for Africa Development is also implementing another End FGM Advocacy project in Okigwe Zone,

Imo State, which was funded by The Girl Generation.

For inquiries, visit www.devatop.org, or contact info@devatop.org