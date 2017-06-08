Despite rampant poverty, Bauchi spends N96 million on horses for emirs

The Bauchi State Government on Tuesday said it spent a total of N96 million to purchase horses for the six emirate councils in the state in the last two years.

The Commissioner for Local government Affairs, Nasurudeen Mohammed, disclosed this at press conference in Bauchi, the state capital.

He listed the emirate councils as Bauchi, Misau, Dass, Jamare, Katagum and Ningi.

“N96 million was expended by this administration in the last two years for purchase of horses to six emirate councils to maintain the tradition and culture of the state,” Mr. Mohammed said.

Bauchi is one of Nigeria’s poorest states. In 2015, a United Nations poverty index report said 86.6 per cent of state’s residents were poor.

The commissioner, whose ministry was responsible for coordinating the activities of the 20 local government areas in the state, explained that the gesture was as a result of the request by the emirate councils.

He explained that the ministry served as a liaison office between the three tiers of government to ensure prudent releases.

Mr. Mohammed also said N72.9 million was spent by the ministry to print uniform indigenes certificates for all the local government areas.

He also said N55 million was used to print and distribute revenue receipt for all the local government areas.

He said the state government spent N8.9 million to organise Inter-Local Government and Governor’s Cup competition.

Mr. Mohammed stated that the government settled legal fees and debts owed by some local government areas to safeguard the image of the government.

The local government areas, according to him, are Shira, Alkaleri, Dambam, Misau, Bauchi, Giade and Toro.

