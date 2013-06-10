Desmond Elliot promises refund if fans don’t enjoy movie

Talented actor Desmond Elliot, has declared that he would refund people’s money if they found his new movie, ‘The Place’ below par.
In a statement released from his office, Desmond said, “I know this is not the kind of things people say in Nollywood but I’m staking all on this movie, if you buy the DVD and it’s not ‘very funny’ to you, contact me, I will refund your money in full’ he said.
He added that, “I know this will come across as chest-thumping to some people but it is not. I am 110 percent sure of this movie. This movie is my biggest project so far and so different from everything I have done. One, it is a comedy, two, the script is ‘lively and engaging’, you won’t be able to do any other thing while watching this movie. If the movie falls short of your expectation, I’ll refund your money. That is a promise. You can contact me on Twitter or through the store you purchase the DVD but it has to be the original DVD.”
