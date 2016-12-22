Demonstrators stone El-Rufai’s convoy in Kaduna

A 24-hour curfew was, yesterday, imposed on Zangon-Kataf, Kaura and Jema’a Local Government areas of Kaduna State.

This came as Governor Nasir el-Rufai entourage was pelted with stones in Kafanchan, Jema’a Local Government Area and some of the vehicles damaged after addressing demonstrators immediately after he chaired Kaduna State Security Council meeting in the area.

The Council said it imposed the curfew based on intelligence report about risks to lives and properties in the affected areas. Spokesman to Governor el-Rufai’s, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement after the emergency Council meeting.

He disclosed that the Council also reaffirmed the ban on all processions and unlawful assembly throughout the state.

The statement said that security agencies had also been empowered to arrest and prosecute any individual or groups that violated the orders. Furthermore, the Council urged security operatives to ensure best practices in enforcing the directives. Immediately after the meeting, the governor addressed some demonstrators.

However, his entourage was pelted with stones and some of the vehicles damaged, while the official residence of the local government chairman, Dr. Bege Katuka was set ablaze. The governor’s spokesman, Aruwan, disclosed in an official statement that el-Rufai considered the events as part of the burden of leadership. He added that the governor pleaded that there must be no reaction to the incident other than a continued commitment to restore peace and harmony.