SENATOR representing Kaduna North Senatorial District, Suleiman Hunkuyi, whose building which housed the factional All Progressive Congress (APC) demolished on Tuesday, says he has forgiven the state governor, Nasir El-rufai for the incident.

This is as Mr. Hunkuyi reminded Mr. El-rufai that he still has another property in the state daring the governor to demolish it if he so wishes to.

Addressing newsmen on the matter on Tuesday (20/02/2018), the lawmaker said that the governor’s action is the price he has to pay for democracy to thrive.

“I wish to say in very few words, I am not here for the fact that the demolition exercise affected my property, but I’m here to express concern over the utilisation of power under our very hard earned democracy.

“First of all, I think you may wish to know and I think Nigerians may wish to know my disposition this morning and now that governor personally led the demolition of my own property, which doubles as the state’s APC office in Kaduna State.

“As part of my contributions to my party, I have been able to release to the party houses as the structure of leadership of the party has been brought down.

“I wish to say that the action, which was led by his own person this early morning at 4am, as my own brother, I wish to let him know, I have forgiven him as a person for doing what he did.

“ Let me also use the opportunity to remind Nasir El-Rufai that there is another property in which I housed him, which he slept in so many times in the course of bringing so many people together to elect him as governor on Queen Elizabeth Road in Zaria.

“In case he forgets and in case he still wants to take it.

“I rest my case.”

Source: Headline Nigeria