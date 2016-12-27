Death toll in Kaduna killings hits 11, soldiers arrest two

The death toll in the Goska attack carried out by suspected Fulani herdsmen between Saturday and Sunday in Kaduna State has risen from five to 11, a source told our correspondent.

The source, who is a community leader in Goska, some few kilometres away from Kafanchan, Jema’ah Local Government Area of Kaduna State, also said four boys and two women, all indigenes of the village, were still missing after the raid on the village.

This was just as troops from the One Mechanised Division of the Nigerian Army, Kaduna, intercepted and arrested two men carrying live ammunition in Kagoma Chiefdom, Jaba Local Government Area in Southern Kaduna on Monday.

Meanwhile, the GOC, Maj. Gen. Adeniyi Oyebade, has ordered immediate deployment of troops in Ninte, a Southern Kaduna community where renewed attacks were being carried out by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

The two middle aged men were said to be driving in a maroon Volkswagen vehicle, through the front of the Chief of Kagoma’s palace when troops nabbed them.

The arrest coincided with the visit of the GOC to the Chief of Kagoma.

Oyebade, who gave the order for the deployment of troops during a meeting he had with the youths of the area, assured the villagers that the Army would carry out its duty without “taking side.”

A community leader at Goska, who pleaded anonymity, said the presence of heavily armed police operatives in the area made no difference as the suspected herdsmen had a field day killing and razing houses in the village.

He said, “There is a large presence of police operatives in Goska now. But as far as we are concern, it means nothing to us. They have burnt the whole town and destroyed what we have.

“This morning (Monday), we counted 11 corpses and 15 other injured persons. We are still looking for four boys and two women. So, it does not matter whether the police are here or not. They have done their worse.”

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State had condemned the attack which took place in spite of the 24-hour curfew imposed in the area.

El-Rufai said the assailants, who carried out the attack on Christmas eve, through to Christmas day, would not know peace.

But the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union, the umbrella body of the 67 ethnic groups, said El-Rufai should be held responsible for the attack.

The union in a statement signed by its National Public Relations Officer, Mr. Yakubu Kuzamani, argued that despite the curfew imposed in Zangon Kataf, Kaura and Jema’a LGAs by the governor, the Goska killings still took place.

He said the curfew was a design by the governor to clamp down on those who protested last week against his “shoddy handling of the Southern Kaduna killings.”

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, on Monday directed that the entire leadership of the Police Mobile Force and a Special Police Task Force should be drafted to the troubled Kafanchan, Jema’ah Local Government, Kaduna State.

In a statement signed by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police(Operations) and Operation Harmony Headquarters, Kafanchan, Habila Josak, the IG said the squad was relocated to the troubled area to oversee the operations there.