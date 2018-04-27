The dates and kick-off times for the Premiership promotion/relegation and Europa League play-offs have been confirmed by NIFL.

The Premiership play-off first leg, at the home ground of the Championship side, is on 4 May with the return game on 9 May – both at 19:45 GMT.

It’s a same start time for the Europa League play-off semi-finals on 9 May.

The final will take place on Saturday, 12 May with a 15:00 kick-off at the ground of the highest placed team.

Who will play in the Europa League play-offs has yet to be decided although sixth-placed Ballymena, who won last season, and Glentoran in seventh are already assured of a place.

Much depends on the Irish Cup final between Coleraine and Cliftonville on 5 May.

If the Bannsiders win then the third-placed team will automatically qualify for the Europa League while Cliftonville, who are fifth, will go straight into the competition if they triumph.

Ballinamallard United or Carrick Rangers will represent the top-flight in the Premiership play-off with Newry City the Championship opponents.

