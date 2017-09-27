More than five persons have been reported killed in Lokoja today when a truck, laden with cement and belonging to Dangote cement company, Obajana, allegedly ran into a tricycle ‘keke napep’ few distance from the state polytechnic.

Among those killed were three school children and some occupants of the ‘keke napep’ on their way to school including a student of Kogi State Polytechnic, whose identity is yet to be known as at time of filling this report.

Eyewitness account said the truck was coming from Obajana and heading to the northern part of the country when he lost control around the polytechnic gate and rammed into the victims.

The truck was said to have also ran into a taxi cab with many of the occupant sustaining serious injuries.

The development has irked the polytechnic students who now went berserk and barricaded the Abuja- Lokoja highway burning tyres, destroying billboards. A situation that has created a heavy gridlock on the road.

Members of Federal Road Safety Corps are said to have raced to the scene of the incident to rescue those who are still trapped under the truck.