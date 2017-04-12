Britain’s Daily Mail has agreed to pay Melania Trump an undisclosed sum and issue an apology after the news group published an article about her previous professional work as a model.

The wife of US President Donald Trump had filed a $US150 million ($A200 million) lawsuit against the Daily Mail’s owner in New York claiming the article had cost her millions of dollars in potential business.

The Daily Mail apologised for the article on Wednesday and said it would issue a retraction.

