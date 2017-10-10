According to him, the command, made up of Niger, Kogi and Kwara states, will meet its 2017 revenue target of N2.8 billion by the end of the year. The controller stressed that customs personnel would continue to mount surveillance and adopt measures to make smuggling impossible in the area. “The command has deployed competent officers to manage all identified illegal routes used by smugglers to bring in unwholesome goods into the country,” Binga said. He solicited for the support of community leaders in the three states to assist customs field officers with vital information on the movement of smugglers.

The Niger Area Command of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), says it generated N1.9 billion from January to September, the same period it seized 3, 278 bags of rice and 55 vehicles. The Area Controller, Mr. Benjamin Binga, told newsmen on Tuesday in Minna that the command said the goods were impounded with Duty Paid Value of N52.6 million and 51.6 million respectively during the period.

Vanguard