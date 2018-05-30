The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL) a Civil Society Organization (CSO), has called for a review of the budgetary allocation usually called security votes by the federal, state and local governments across the country.

CACOL made the call while responding to a recent revelation by Transparency International (TI) that Federal and State Governments spend over N240 billion on security votes annually purportedly for tackling unexpected security issues. The anti-graft group further expressed regret that the disbursement of these huge sums of cash are not usually accounted for, nor subject to legislative oversight and independent audit.

Commenting on the revelation, the Executive Chairman of CACOL, Debo Adeniran asked the Government to capture these allocations as security allowances appropriated for chief executives of the three tiers of government in annual budgetary estimates.

He further stated that security votes were supposed to be complementary budgetary allocations- for the purpose of responding to miscellaneous and unexpected security challenges-in addition to the usual allocation to the government’s security agencies.

“The current arrangement whereby chief executives of various tiers of government disburse security votes- which is a carry-over from the military era- as it pleases them creates room for massive corruption.

“While we implore the Government to be judicious in its handling of security vote’s allocation, we also call for a proper audit into previously spent security votes to ensure there are no fraudulent activities involved and also to ensure that these funds were used exactly for the purpose they were meant for.

“We insist that anybody found culpable of being corrupt in the handling of security votes should be made to face the full wrath of the law through proper prosecution to serve as a deterrent to incumbent office holders”, he said.

It will be recalled that Transparency International (TI) had recently released a report, where it was revealed that federal and states government spend N241bn on security votes annually.

The report which was unveiled in Abuja, said the security votes were more than the annual budget of the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force and the Nigerian Navy combined.

“The security vote is one of the most durable forms of corruption operating in Nigeria today,” Transparency International’s Director for Defence and Security, Katherine Dixon, said in a statement.

“Yet instead of addressing its many urgent threats, the ever-increasing use of security votes is providing corrupt officials with an easy-to-use and entirely hidden slush fund.”

According to the group, “it is not subject to legislative oversight or independent audit because of its ostensibly sensitive nature,” while the funds were channelled into political activities such as election campaigns or embezzled outright.

It said federal-level total spending on items identified as security votes increased by 43 per cent in 2018’s budget from 2017 and included payments to a university, a museum commission and a dental technology school.

“Today, security votes are budgetary black boxes that are ripe for abuse by politicians seeking reelection or officials looking to run for political office,” Transparency International said.

The executive director of Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Auwal Musa Rafsanjani while presenting the report titled, “Camouflaged Cash: How security votes fuel corruption in Nigeria”, noted that the Nigerian security vote was more than 70 per cent of the annual budget of the Nigerian Police Force and almost three times the United States security assistance since 2012.

He added that the vote was also more than 15 times the United Kingdom counter-terrorism support for 2016 – 2020.

Comparing the huge security vote to what was allocated to other sectors in the country, he said that the Federal School of Dental Technology and Therapy in Enugu received $2,800 while the National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism Development Studies received N5,668,635.

“In Borno State, officials almost certainly have spent a significant amount of their security votes on financing a security presence as well as sponsoring the 26,000-strong militia, the Civilian Joint Task Force, but those CJTF members report that they don’t receive their already-meagre pay of $100 per month, which the government promised them when they joined,” he stated.

According to the Wikipedia; “Security vote in Nigeria is a monthly allowance that is allocated to the 36 states within the Federal Republic of Nigeria for the sole purpose of funding security services within such states. The monthly fund run into billions of naira and vary based on the level of security required by the individual state.

“Security votes have not been widely accepted by citizens, as most have claimed that such funds are being abused by the state governments, because how the funds are disbursed as not accountable to any agency. The state governments are advised to use their discretion in ways on how to spend the funds”.