A society that is gainfully employed have high potentials to contribute to economic development. Therefore, one of the priorities of the government is job creation. Most governments expend real efforts and resources into creating jobs. In Nigeria, successive Federal and State governments have invested in job creation, with most of the efforts going towards agriculture, petty businesses and artisanships. While most of their efforts are laudable, they hardly coalesce into real jobs. It is time to do some serious statistics. Are those given ad hoc training in government agricultural programs, since 1979 till date, still involved in agriculture? My guess is much less than 0.1%. In most cases, 75% of those trained or given packages or starter packs simply abandon the scheme within months. Come to think of it; is there any real foodstuff scarcity that most governments focus on agriculture? Or is it that our policy makers are at loss on how to create real jobs? How much foreign exchange does agriculture brings into the Nigerian economy? How much tax does the government obtain from farms and farm workers? Negligible. Yet, the focus of governments and several NGOs still remain in agriculture, artisanship, and petty businesses. All the talk on small scale businesses from several government schemes are outright failures because what we see are mostly one-man trading store, barbing saloon, peasant farms and the like.

It is true that most local, states and even the Federal government have boosted the number of their ministries and local government workers to several factors beyond what they really need. Yes, it is good to provide employment; however, it should not be at the expense of the workers having nothing to do. Also, this deprives the government of money for capital development. The fact that several local government workers are on strike nationwide, yet normal services are going on, clearly reveals the level of overemployment.

The failure or collapse of the government established companies, like Nigerian Airways, Nigerian Telecommunications Limited (NITEL), Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTel), The Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN)- formerly the National Electric Power Authority (NEPA) etc, goes to show that government cannot create real jobs. This therefore requires us to be proactive. It is time to have a rethink. The wasteful usage of money on failing schemes does not resolve the problem. The continuous “empowerment” of new farmers with cash and free fertilizers has destroyed the industry for real farmers. The real farmers would have grown much bigger, if most of the efforts have been devoted to them. What is the essence of training 100,000 new farmers yearly, when there are already many existing farmers who want to expand their businesses? Again, is there real foodstuff scarcity that most governments and the Central Bank is now focusing on agriculture? Is direct and primary agricultural investment now the domain of Central Bank of Nigeria? Where does that leave the Bank of Agriculture and Bank of Industry?

While the Federal Government is trying hard to diversify the economy, some states and even the federal government are now registering graduates who they will pay monthly for doing nothing. Is this right? What of those without education? Don’t they deserve to receive stipends as well? Is it really noble for a man to receive free cash without laboring?

Despite all these, we need to create real jobs in Nigeria. It is very obvious that the government cannot create real jobs. Real jobs resides in manufacturing, pharmaceutical, medical, education, telecommunication, oil and gas, aviation, beverages, and many other sectors. Nearly all successful and profitable companies in these sectors were set up by private capitals. These are the high paying jobs, be they in productions or services. After so much failure from successive governments, it is time to look at the private sectors to create real jobs.

The development going on worldwide in software, communications, biotechnology, etc., have created enormous wealth which Nigeria must not ignore. The backbone of all these resides in private equity. We have a unique opportunity to boost jobs and the image of Nigeria, if the government leans towards the private sector. It is foolhardy to continue to invest in areas that make no real contribution to the economy and hardly produce real jobs.

Instead of training 100,000 new farmers (when there is already abundant foodstuff in every Nigerian market) or paying 200,000 graduates salaries every month for doing nothing, the federal or state government should start a scheme with private companies to absorb most of these graduates. This scheme should be partly funded by the government in terms of salary. Most companies out there want to expand but have limited capital for salaries or equipment. If such government-private employment scheme is available, companies interested can tap into it to obtain workers for expansion, or facilities for which they will still need more workers. The sponsorship should last for at least a year. Such a scheme must be tightly regulated, so that charlatans don’t rush into registering companies just to secure free workers. Only companies that have been paying corporate taxes regularly for 5 to 10 years should qualify for such a scheme. Such companies must also show proof that their workers have been paying taxes for at least five to ten years. This is very necessary because the government must recoup its investment on the long run from taxes. Besides, only tax-paying companies should be considered as good corporate citizens. Also, companies that obtained additional workers through such scheme must guarantee the employment of at least 50% of the workers for a minimum of two years, after the one year sponsorship from the government expires.

For such a government-private employment scheme to succeed, the private companies must be allowed access into the Federal Government unemployment database to interview and choose the workers they want. Workers should not be imposed on companies. In fact, no real company will allow it. It may be necessary to indicate that at least 5% of such prospective employees should come from each of the six geopolitical zones, but government regulation or interference should be really minimal. If this is carried out in good faith, Nigerian companies will expand to compete better and employ more. This will lead to large companies and global firms may emerge from such policy. Governments have nothing to lose here, since it is still the same vote they have been giving to their (failed) job creation schemes that will also be expended here.

If this scheme becomes successful, many companies hiding under the informal sector to avoid paying taxes will emerge to start paying their corporate and personnel taxes, so that they too can benefit from the scheme. This will also, for the first time, throw some light into the real local investors that have been sidelined and neglected by successive governments who are always so eager to fly to the USA, China and other countries to source for the ever-elusive foreign investors. It is not the duty of governments to chase after foreign investors. Such governments without real knowledge of the private sector end up giving too much incentive out freely. It is better for governments to identify with local investors or local companies that want to expand and assist them with foreign partnership or investments. Government officials who travel to foreign countries to seek investments without their local tax paying companies’ executives in their entourage may as well just enjoy their overseas vacation.

It is imperative that the Federal and State governments promote and endorse companies and local investors that pay their taxes, as well as remit their workers’ taxes. The government and Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) should go further to publish the names of these outstanding companies yearly, as well as the number of their tax-paying employees. In this era of negative news about Nigeria, endorsing and promoting good-standing Nigeria companies will go a long way in rebranding the Nigerian image. Nigeria’s development lies with local tax-paying companies and investors, and all effort should be expended to support such companies and enterprises.

Over the years, we have been brainwashed by several international organizations to over-invest in sectors that does not contribute to real economic growth. We have been failing for decades trying to turn into an industrialized country. Our government efforts in establishing manufacturing and servicing companies have resulted in total failures. It is time to seek new ideas. It is time to try something else. It is my belief that the government-private employment scheme will be a good start if well implemented. It may just be the impetus for real development and a better path to future economic growth. I am convinced that, the implementation of the government-private employment scheme backed by steps to make the scheme work, as well as transparency in the scheme implementation will help resolve government determination in creating employment opportunities for Nigerians.

Prof. Tonukari (tonukari@gmail.com) teaches biochemistry at the Delta State University Abraka and he is the editor of the African Journal of Biotechnology.