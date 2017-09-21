The former Super Eagle Technical Adviser had gone to the court, asking it to dissolve the marriage, saying his wife was, “a wasteful spender and an unrepentant troublemaker.

Onigbinde told the court, “My lord, with my 79 years of age, I cannot continue to die in silence of Anne’s litany of problems.

He added, “Among many other troubles I have encountered in the hands of Anne, I have also suffered uncountable financial losses during the process of trying to give Anne means of livelihood so that she wouldn’t be idle.

He continued, “On three separate occasions, I have established veritable business ventures for her and on each occasion, Anne wrecked the business.

He said, “I can’t continue in such wastage. For many years, Anne has been a thorn in my flesh through ceaseless trouble-making as it is one day, one trouble in my home.

He also said, “Can you imagine that it was not until only one week to the wedding ceremony of the only daughter she had with me that she informed me?

He added, “Anne is now a bad influence on the daughter and she doesn’t even have any good relationship with the rest of my children.