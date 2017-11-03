NATIONAL chairmanship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prof. Tundea Adeniran has said corruption fight which President Muhammadu Buhari rode on to come to power in 2015 is now worst under his regime. Adeniran stated this in Jalingo, Taraba State, recently while interacting with members of the PDP Loyal Group led by its national coordinator, Dennis Shima, who paid him a courtesy call. According to him, the fight against corruption has not been this selective in Nigeria’s history under the All Progressives Congress, APC-led federal government of Buhari. “Corruption is going on in Nigeria with impunity. Thank God, Nigerians are witnesses to the Maina scandal, the Kachukwu-Kanti Baru saga and some selective fight against corruption this government is prosecuting.

Culled from: Nigerian Pilot