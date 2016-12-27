Conte wants more from Chelsea after record win

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has urged his side to keep going after their club-record 12th successive top-flight victory versus Bournemouth.

Antonio Conte has warned Chelsea against complacency following their record-breaking 3-0 win over Bournemouth and urged them to extend their winning run.

The Premier League leaders were without top scorer Diego Costa and holding midfielder N’Golo Kante due to suspension.

But a Pedro double and Eden Hazard’s 50th league goal helped them to a club-record 12th successive top-flight victory and maintain their seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

Still, Conte insists his men cannot be content with their achievements to date, pushing them to continue reaching for the maximum.

“We played a good game, we could have scored more, but I am happy with the attitude of the players,” he told BBC Sport.

"We played without two important players but I think we

“To win 12 games in a row is not easy in this league. It is a fantastic run but it is important to continue that now.

“In four days we have another tough game and we have to prepare very well. Because now, every team wants to beat you.”

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe, meanwhile, felt his side were unlucky to be beaten by three goals.

“Chelsea are an outstanding team but that being said, we were well in the game,” he stated.

“It is frustrating for us. You cannot be too upbeat about getting beaten 3-0 but there were fine margins and many elements of our game plan worked.

“They scored their first goal out of the blue, without any real sustained period of pressure, and the second goal just after half-time was the decisive moment.

“The players stuck to what we asked them to do really well. We showed our quality and our moments were there but unfortunately their goalkeeper did well when called upon.

“They have individuals of such quality that we couldn’t keep them quiet the whole of the game.”