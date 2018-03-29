Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says his side can close the gap on Tottenham Hotspur as the race for a top four finish hots up with eight games left to play in the Premier League.

Chelsea are fifth on 56 points, five points behind Spurs who occupy the final UEFA Champions League qualifying spot.

In the reverse fixture played earlier in the season, a double from Marcos Alonso gave Chelsea a 2-1 win at Wembley Stadium.

“We can get close to Tottenham in the table if we can win on Sunday,” Conte said in his press conference on Thursday. “Nothing is impossible at the moment, and we just have to try to win every game.

“We are talking about a really good team with many talented players and a really good manager.

“I have great respect for Tottenham. They have grown a lot and now are one of the best teams in England.”

On the injury front, Conte gave an update on David Luiz, Andreas Christensen, Ross Barkley and Gary Cahill.

“Checks need to be made on Thibaut Courtois and Andreas Christensen to find out their physical condition and whether they can play on Sunday,” the former Juventus manager added.

“David Luiz is out for at least another three weeks as he continues his recovery from a knee problem. Gary Cahill is an option in central defence if Christensen is not fit. Ethan Ampadu is out injured for the season.

“Ross Barkley will play for our Development Squad on Saturday as he continues his recovery from injury.”

Source: Completesportsnigeria