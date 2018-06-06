Connected Development [CODE] in partnership with other Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) has called for the urgent need to amend the Universal Basic Education (UBE) Act 2004 in other to “avert further degradation national security”.

At the return of democracy in 1999, the three tiers of governments publicly declared support for educational development in the country.

National interventions of varying degrees had sought to provide a lasting solution to the challenge of illiteracy and innumeracy in Nigeria – giant of Africa. To this end, the Federal Government, in 2004, enacted the Universal basic Education (UBE) Act.

In the UBE Act of 2004, the government provided for a compulsory free education to Nigerian children for nine (9) years ONLY, covering Primary and Junior Secondary education.

As laudable as the intervention was, the ACT has not completely succeeded in returning children of school age back to the classrooms over the years. Instead, due to population pressures; inflation; rising cost of living; and limited political will etc, Nigeria has witnessed an explosion in the number of Out-of-School Children (OOSC).

People who are illiterate are far more likely to live in poverty, facing a lifetime marred by poor health and social vulnerability. The security and development implications of this epidemic should be the preoccupation of well-meaning Nigerians, according to CODE, If unaddressed, this is a ticking time bomb.

“Apart from being worrisome, parents and stakeholders in the education sector consider this record (a negative one) a national embarrassment. How can the sixth (6th) biggest oil producer in the world be indicted for harbouring the biggest percentage of OOSC in the world? This is totally unacceptable!

“Rising to the challenge, the Nigerian Senate amended the UBE Act on 27th July 2017 , from 9 to 12 years. However, and regrettably so, the House of Representatives till now has not amended the UBE Act despite the urgent need to scale up free and compulsory education in the country.

“Recognizing the steady and growing number of school dropouts, fuelled (among other reasons) by inadequate access; high costs; insecurity; population explosion; poor funding of schools; corruption etc, It is important for government, CSOs and citizens to act timely towards ensuring that Nigerian children are not excluded in the business of nation-building.

“Clearly, no nation can achieve economic prosperity without a sound, inclusive and functional basic education system. The security and stability of the country, to a large extent, depends on its ability to provide functional education to its citizens. Against this background, we will indict the House of Representatives for negligence and attempt to sabotage the future of innocent Nigerian children if they do not pass the proposed bill to amend the UBE Act (#AmendUBEAct)”, the CSO said.

“We are calling on the leadership of the House of Representatives and the entire structure of National Assembly, Federal Ministry of Education (Mallam Adamu Adamu), President Muhammadu Buhari, to rise to the occasion and #AmendUBEAct without further delay. If we must address our degenerating security situations and avert a consequent national disaster/calamity (bigger than what we have now), the government must #AmendUBEAct as a panacea”.