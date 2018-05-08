But in Daniel, Cobra Kai also presents someone who can see right through Johnny’s scheme, and episode two lights the fuse that should eventually combust between all involved. In the next episode, I can already tell you that some familiar and haunting arrives into this new series, and the hooks of the past will pull both Johnny and Daniel further along on their destined path to face off, once again.

Cobra Kai is a 10-episode original series from Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald and Hayden Schlossberg. For fans of the original Karate Kid movies, it’s a must. Have you checked it out yet? What are your thoughts?