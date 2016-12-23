Civil servants celebrate Christmas with mixed feelings.

By Amaechi Agbo

With less than 24 hours to this year’s yuletide celebration, the civil servants are expressing mixed feelings concerning the event. A cross-section of the workers who spoke to TNC expressed divergent views on how they are preparing for the celebration.

A civil servant who works in the Ministry of Science and Technology but craved anonymity, advised Nigerians to adjust their spending and expectations during the season in view of the dwindling natur of the nation’s economy.

According to him, “things are hard in the country and I advised Nigerians to adjust. The expectations this year have been low due to the sorry state of the nation’s economy”.

He also told our correspondent that he has received his November and December salaries.

According to Mr Alhaji Naibi Ndagi who works in the Head of Service, he would enjoy the holidays with his family even though he was a Christian. He also confirmed that he had received November salary but not December.

“I am a Muslim, so I don’t have a good knowledge of what Christmas is all about. But I will enjoy the holidays with my family. I have received my November salary but I have not received that of December. However, I was told by my colleagues that the government paid yesterday though I am yet to confirm my own due to the Bank I am operating. Because today is last day in the office before Christmas holidays begin, I will go to my bank to confirm if my salary has been paid in”, he said.

A work in the Ministry of Information and Culture who identified herself as Tope, Sis she had no special plans for the celebration particularly when the Christmas day is on Sunday.

In her words, “I have no special plans for Christmas particularly now that it is on Sunday. I will only go to the church and worship God. Concerning salary, I have not received my December salary but that of November was paid. However, I believe the payment can still be made today”, she said.

Another worker, Mr Ebiye Ekiye, who didn’t want his ministry mentioned, lamented that for more than twenty-four months he was employed, he is yet to receive his salary even for a month. He noted that the atmosphere heralding the Christmas festivities has been poor and uninspiring. He however hopes that things will get better.

“The atmosphere is poor, very unlike the Christmas moment we have been seeing. The preparation is not that serious. I take it like every other day.

“During the time of the past government, some people were employed in the service and I am one of them but since January 2015 we were engaged, most of us, including myself, have not been paid our salary. So this makes the celebration more difficult. Some of the older servants have not also received their November salary. How would somebody plan for and celebrate Christmas in such a condition?

“When this government took over, they made a decision concerning the employees taken by the last administration. They said we were too many and that most of us are irregular. Therefore, they wanted to separate the sheep from the goats; meaning, they wanted to separate the regular from the irregular. Consequently, an embargo was put in employment in the Commission pending when investigation was concluded on the employment done last year by the past administration.

“So when you aggregate these and factor them in, would you plan for Christmas? If you are in this situation, the Christmas will make no meaning to you. Ministries lack money to give gifts to the workers. We pray that things get better’, he stated.

Another work who wanted neither her name nor ministry mentioned, said that she was not in a good mood to speak with our correspondent because according to her, there is nothing to celebrate.

“I am not in a good mood to talk. There is nothing to talk about. There is nothing to celebrate. When you have not received your November and then December salaries and you have a thousand and one needs to settle, what do you do?”, he queried.