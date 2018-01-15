Norwich City look to have lost out to Portuguese giants Benfica in the race for Nigeria international right-back Tyronne Ebuehi.

Dutch football magazine Voetbal International report that the 22-year-old is set to sign for the reigning Portuguese champions this month, with his contract at Den Haag due to expire in the summer.

As Fifa rules prevent players under 23 years old from signing pre-contract agreements, Benfica have moved to secure the defender’s services, with Lisbon-based sports newspaper Record reporting Ebuehi could return to Holland on loan for the remainder of the season.

That is due to the full-back being keen to keep playing regularly to make sure of a place in Nigeria’s World Cup squad, having played the second half of a 4-2 friendly win over Argentina in November, his second friendly appearance for the Super Eagles.

Ebuehi’s, born in the Netherlands, is believed to have been at Carrow Road to watch City’s 2-1 Championship win over Millwall on New Year’s Day, with his representatives reportedly also in Norfolk for the 0-0 draw with Chelsea later that week.

Ebuehi is said to be able to operate on either flank having made 17 top-flight appearances so this season for Den Haag, who sit seventh in the Eredivisie.

Canaries head coach Daniel Farke was asked about the reported interest recently, saying: “Many players have watched some of our recent games. I saw some pictures of me with players before Christmas.

“When we speak about the Den Haag guy it is well known he plays right full-back and that is something we have to think about longer term in this position.

“If Russ Martin leaves the club, who at the moment is the only option to replace Ivo Pinto in the side, then we need another option.”

EDP24