Christmas: Nigerians celebrate in hunger, anguish

Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jumoke Kolawole & Onyeka Emordi The pain, the anguish, the hopelessness, the bitterness written on their faces tell the sad story of Christmas celebration this year for many Nigerian families. There is hunger in the land. From the north to the south, from the west to the east, it is a season of lamentations at Christmas. Nigerians cry that they have never had it this bad. The suffering is almost unbearable.

The year 2016 is one many Nigerians would never forget in a hurry for the obvious reason of being a year of great economic downturn which has affected almost every strata of social life.

The recession has really affected in no small measure both wage earners and business people alike. It is like the proverbial rain that never discriminates rooftops. With the yuletide around the corner, many Nigerians are in a state of nostalgia of the season known for its funfare, vacation and elaborate celebrations.

However, it is certain that this year will not follow the traditional pomp and pageantry that is always associated with the period. Many families have been struggling to put food on their table as well as settling the house rents, school fees of their children and wards in private and unity schools and other sundry expenses. With such mounting bills to settle especially with schools resuming in January many may not be celebrating the yuletide with the usual grandeur.

Bayelsa

In Bayelsa state, some have already resigned their fate to having a bleak festive period in the predominantly civil servant state which lacked industries where the government is the largest employer of labour.

Many residents who spoke with Saturday Vanguard jokingly enthused that they wished Christmas would never come or could be postponed this year because according to them, the year has been the worst they have had to live through on account of the unprecedented challenges and high cost of living.

Many say they might not be able to afford rice, and other complimentary staple foods that are highly sought after and consumed during this period due to the high cost. For others who are used to travelling to their country homes to spend time with kith and kins, this year’s economic situation may not permit such “luxury vacation.”

A house wife, Mrs Mary Idafe said, her greatest challenge was how to cajole her kids to accepting that this Christmas would not be as the “usual”, that their regular mouth watering Christmas packages would not be available this year. If only the kids would understand that things are not how they used to be,” she said.

According to her, “under normal circumstance, I would have been done with Christmas shopping for the kids before this time. But up till now (last week), I have not got my kids their Christmas dresses and am finding it difficult to cajole them because kids want no excuses because it is a season that they all look forward to.

But as it is, there is nothing we can do. When all things have skyrocketed yet with no buying power, we must have to cut our coat according to our cloth, believing that when there is life we will have many more Christmas to celebrate,” she added.

Also, a trader at the popular Swali market, Madam Charity Ebiere said though there has been poor turnout of buyers, “it is our expectation that the situation would improve in next few days as workers receive their salaries.”

Ondo

In Ondo state, which is a civil service state workers are bracing up for the worst Christmas celebration ever as civil servants are presently owed six months salaries and pensions. Although plans were said to be underway to pay a month salary last week but this would be like a drop of water in the ocean.

Some civil servants recalled years past when the same present state government paid workers 13th month salaries. Residents complained that the little money they have cannot match the high cost of food items in the market.

Some children with stunted growth Appeal by the traditional ruler of Akureland, the Deji, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi to bring down the cost of the prices of food items by market women across the state has not yielded any positive result as they complained that they can’t sell below what they buy.

The Oba had expressed concern that the prices of food items in the state as compared to other neighboring states in the South West was outrageous. Th estate government recently distributed free food items to over 100,000 ?women across the state without any political coloration but this is also a drop of water compared to the hunger occasioned by the recession.

Findings showed that market women are grumbling that they are equally not making sales during this festive period because workers are owed salaries. The traffic of Christmas shoppers at big supermarkets across the state was abysmally low ?as many preferred to visit smaller shops for the purchases because of their low prices compared to what was obtainable in the big well known stores.

A cross section civil servants in the state who spoke on their preparation for the Christmas said it would be low keyed as there isn’t money to throw around. They also said that even if government pays them two out of the six months owed it would still be a bleak festivity because their children would be resuming second week in January and school fees would be expected to be paid.

A civil servant Mrs Bolaji Awopetu told Vanguard that ” We are just living by the day and trusting God that better days would come. Our leaders lack foresight, when the money was there they squandered it on irrelevances now that there is recession it is we the down trodden that are worse hit”.

Oyo

When Saturday Vanguard spoke with some people in Ibadan, Oyo state capital, the story was the same. Isaac Olusesi, a worker in one of the Federal Government parastatals, said, this is hardest period he has ever experienced in life. He said though the Federal Government is still better than most states in the country in the payment of their salaries, things are still not what they used to be.

“If you go to markets, you will understand me better. Things are indescribably difficult. Is it the cost of rice you talk about or prices of other foodstuffs. We need serious prayer to overcome this trying period.”

As for Ayegbajeje Ibrahim, a civil servant, “there are questions you don’t have to ask. With what will you enjoy festivity like this if there is no money. Tell me, how many state governors have paid their workers’ salaries.

A bag of rice is sold for N20,000 now. How many people can afford that. When it was N10,000, people could not afford it. When it is as costly as this now coupled with this crunching economic recession, how many people can afford it?

As for Mrs.Abimbola Jokotola, an accountant, “we are in serious economic brouhaha. This time last year, we had bought many things in preparation for the Christmas and new year. So, there is nothing for now. With series of debts I have to pay including my rents, not forgetting that in a twinkle of an eye, January will be here and childrens’ school fees will be due. So, it is economically wise for me to do the festivity anyhow and keep my childrens’ school fees.”

Jokotade Damilola says in this festive period, you should cut your coat according to your size especially in this recession. “The little money I have on me will be spent judiciously. We know that January is always a dry month and you have to save for a rainy day”.

Plateau

In Plateau State, residents spoken with unanimously said they were saving whatever money they had for January as school fees and rents would be welcoming them to the new year and “no one knows how first quarter of 2017 wiould be.”

A respondent, Sarah Pam said, “Personally, my family is just grateful that we are alive but there will be no fanfare because apart from the economic challenge, there are bills to be paid in the next three weeks. What is the essence of overspending and be embarrassed in the first month of the year? A day’s food and drink should not deplete one’s saving of months meant for other important family needs.”

Another respondent, Elias Dakup noted, “For many years now I always celebrate Christmas with my family in my village even when there was fuel scarcity, we still traveled but this year, we will stay in Jos because things have really changed. In the past one year, I could not meet many targets I set for the year because of lack of money so I will save whatever I have so that the immediate educational needs of the children will not suffer because no one knows how first quarter of 2017 will be.” Another resident, Mrs. Esther Ibrahim however differed saying, “I am not depending on my salary, things are hard yes, but I can’t stop celebrating that day. It’s only once in a year and since I don’t celebrate my birthday, I use Christmas as my birthday and I always plan for it. I’m buying things bit by bit and I know I’ll meet up with my needs. I’ll take the children out and we will hang out on that day, I just pray for peace and on Boxing Day, we will be visiting family and friends. Recession or not, I won’t deny myself this ritual, thank God there is gradual peace in Jos for us to go out.”

Adamawa

In Adamawa state while some described the present state of the economy in the country as the worst the country has ever gone through since 1960, others described it as a blessing in disguise.

A clergyman, Pastor Emma Atopiya observed that Nigerian have never had it rough like this before According to him, “millions of Nigerians, especially the ordinary ones are finding it difficult to survive. There is serious cash squeeze and prices of goods, foods and anything you can think of have continued to rise at every minute. We are almost heading towards disaster and unless something urgent is done, Nigerians will start dying of hunger”, he regretted.

More other respondents who spoke in the same vein said that many Nigerians are contemplating of migrating to other neighboring countries to take refuge there. Another respondent, however described the present situation as temporary, appealing to Nigerians to tighten their belts to face the challenges.

Ogun

Saturday Vanguard also went round Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital and sought the views of the people on their experience at this year’s festive season. Kehinde Adejare, a trader, said this recession has really affected many people. He said “to buy clothess for my children is a problem, I usually get it a month to Christmas but this time I was unable and even to buy fish is a big problem”

A trader, Mrs. Ayoola, said “this suffering is too much, to buy food is a problem, I am pleading to the government to create jobs for our husbands Lagos In Lagos, there was a story of a woman who exchanged her daughter for a bowl of garri in Ketu area of Lagos as according to her, it was better to sacrifice a child to put food on the table for her other children. There were also cases of pots of food or soup on fire being stolen by desperate neighbours.

For some Nigerians, it is normal now to steal just to keep body and soul together while many others have resorted to begging for survival.

Mr. Uche Johnson, a mechanical engineer who lives in Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos told Saturday Vanguard there is nothing to celebrate in this year’s Christmas. According to him, “My family and I have been living from hand to mouth since the recession started. I lost my job in the process, I lost everything I had. My landlord is threatening to send me packing and you are talking about celebrating Christmas”.

A local security team, Mr. Benjamin who lives in Oke-Afa area of Isolo, a father of five told Saturday Vanguard that, his church raised some money for him and his family to secure an accommodation. For him, celebrating Christmas is never in the budget of the family because the first thing to do is to ensure the safety of the family.

Also, a woman and her four children went on the street begging for money. When she was asked why she was begging, she said, “My husband ran away from the house for over two months because he couldn’t provide for our needs. I am an housewife, I have not been working. Since the recession, he has been acting very funny until he finally absconded two months ago. I have been taking care of the children through the help of neighbours, but they too are no longer financially buoyant so, I had to go on the street to beg.

Asked how she intends to celebrate the Christmas with her family, she said, “I don’t know what you are talking about. I just told you that I am a street beggar, you are talking about celebrating Christmas. Does a beggar celebrate Christmas?, she asked angrily. 40 years old Eniola, who lives in Ejigbo area of Lagos also shared his tales of woe to Saturday Vanguard. He said, “this year’s festive season is nothing. The recession has zeroed everybody to nothing. You can no longer think straight let alone think of celebrating. There is no food, no money, nothing to boast of.

The recession is forcing Nigerians to live at zero level. You cannot even talk of eating two times a day. Celebrating Christmas this year is like mourning yourself”, he lamented

On the lips of many Nigerians across the country are lamentations and stories of hardship occasioned by the prevailing wind of recession. Travelers Recession has also restricted in a way, the movement of Nigerians for the festive period as most people

A visit to some of the parks within the Lagos metropolis showed that the number of travelers had reduced by 50 per cent at this time of the year compared with last year. For the travelers, the high cost of transportation fare is a major factor for the low patronage. Those who used to travel with their family members either travel alone or decide to celebrate the festive period in the city.

or some transport operators, the stories are different. In Masamasa motor park, some of the operators revealed that, the patronage has been encouraging despite the recession.

The manager of Peace Mass Limited, Mr Chris Okere, explained that, although, there is different in terms of patronage compared to past years, but, noted that, since December 18 the patronage has been encouraging.

Mr John Uwana, a driver with the Akwa Ibom Transport Limited lamented that, the rate of patronage has been discouraging. “People are not traveling. Everybody is managing with the little money he has. Some people used to travel during festive period like this to attend some ceremonial activities including wedding, burial, house warming among others but this year has been different”. Motorists generally complained of low patronage as few people were travelling due to the economic recession.

Where are the decorations, the fun and the picnic?

The mood in the country has also affected the decorations, the fun and the picnic usually associated with the festive season. Decorations in homes, offices, and public places that are supposed to add colour to the celebration have also diminished. The cost of buying decorations at this period is very high while those who could afford to have a semblance of decoration decided do it as their pocket dictated.

A woman from Oshodi, Mrs. Oyinloye who spoke with vanguard about Christmas celebration said this Christmas will not be like the previous ones. She said, “ as we can see, children are not throwing knockout and bangers, no street carnival and other celebration activities because no body is ready to waste money that is hard to get. My husband did not bring any rice and hamper from work this year unlike previous years, he said they didn’t give them anything in their office this year.”