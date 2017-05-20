Ah, yes, the dreaded “plans change” situation.
We here of it often in WWE and that’s because, well, plans do indeed change quite a bit. Another example of this comes by way of Chris Jericho, who told Busted Open in a recent interview what his original exit strategy looked like:
“I was supposed to finish up after WrestleMania, that Monday afterwards. About, I don’t know, December maybe Vince (McMahon) called me in, he had a big idea. I can probably say this now: the original idea as things change all the time, exclusive for Busted Open, was for me and Kevin Owens to work at WrestleMania, for me to win the title, and then to lose it to Brock in Sacramento at the next pay-per-view, which was April 30. So when you get presented with that idea it’s like ‘well, sure, of course I’ll stay for that.’ Then, as things go, the Goldberg factor started and things changed his mind. At that point I was already locked in for the extra month, doing another month with Kevin Owens, which was the way to do it anyways. My plan was not to finish up on SmackDown on a Tuesday and go straight into rehearsals on a Wednesday. It was not supposed to be that but sometimes that’s how it works.”
Goldberg coming in and doing well for himself changed the plans around and ultimately saw the Owens vs. Jericho feud, mostly a personal affair, get knocked down to the US championship. One might argue WWE would have been better off sticking to the plan Jericho mentions here but one might also argue they did just fine with what they ultimately decided to run with.
Which side are you on?
Both world title matches at Mania lacked a big match feel
In part because they featured 4 wrestlers who all of a sudden cared about championships.
Owens turned on Y2J while obsessing over the Universal title. Their feud should have been over the Universal title.
I disagree quite a bit with this. Those matches absolutely had big match feelings, ESPECIALLY the Brock-Goldberg match. They all of a sudden cared about titles? What does that mean?
One of the layers of Brock and Goldberg’s feud was that Goldberg got the better of Lesnar TWICE, the second time being a moment that denied Brock a title opportunity. When Goldberg got a chance at a title after he already agreed to a showdown at Mania Brock and Paul got word of Goldberg being in title contention they seemed to be licking their chops. I guess you could say winning a title was spur of the moment thing for Goldy but I find it hard to believe the Championship ever escaped the mind of the Beast Incarnate.
And Bray and Randy? Well, for Orton it was all about screwing Bray at the right time and place. If it seemed sudden, that was the point; like a snake in the grass as soon as he was sure he was in position to win the title AND get back at Bray he turned on him. The title dropped in the middle of their feud but it tied in nicely with what they were trying to accomplish over the long term.
What’s more let me just say all three of these matches were the three most personal and long lasting feuds on the card, and though the WWE title match failed to deliver I’d say they all had big match feels to begin with, certainly.
I agree that they were long lasting feuds
And I’d argue they both peaked before Wrestlemania. Not sure what happened with Orton-Wyatt other than they botched a double turn opportunity.
Also, if he cared so much about the title, why’d Brock wait from Fastlane 16 to the Rumble to ever try to get it?
Uh
Does someone else want to let him in on the secret or should I?
Did I miss a title shot?
For all that he’s done, and what he accomplished during this run, Jericho 100% deserved to win the Universal Title.
The man absolutely should hold the top belt one more time. He’s one of the best the business has ever seen. We all hate the presence of old talents and part-timers, but he’s the only one who’s managed to constantly reinvent himself and push his performances to keep himself relevant to this era of wrestling. He’s not a great worker anymore, no, but he puts so much emphasis on storytelling and emotion that it doesn’t matter.
If he comes back for one last run, he better get to hold the WWE or Universal title, because if Goldberg, Randy Orton, Triple H, and Batista still get to, then there’s no reason whatsoever to not let Jericho have one more run.
I love me some Goldberg. And I loved him having the title.
But even I have to admit Jericho and Owens for the Universal title made more sense.
Considering the part-time Neanderthal ended up with the purse belt anyway…
No, it doesn’t matter. Jericho should have won it then lost to a heel Reigns.
Jericho vs Paul promos….
Can we go ahead and do that anyway?
So a multi-time world champ gets another reign by going over a newer main eventer at WrestleMania and then drops the title to a part timer who’s also won multiple world titles? In principle it feels like we should hate the idea.
As is, I’m fine with how it all went down. Y2J is one of the greatest of all time and winning the US title, the only one that eluded him his whole career, was a more than fitting reward for his recent top quality work. This idea wouldn’t have been worth it, especially if he wins just to put over Brock.
That depends, tho’.
If Lesnar taking the belt off of Jericho led to KO vs Brock, then I’d be all for it. Especially if KO wins the title.
I would’ve been all about
Jericho vs Lesnar though. Shame that Brock’s deal is up in a year and I feel like there are some really interesting opponents we never saw him face and probably never will.
i would have loved this, god
Jericho v. Lesnar, no thanks
I remember when Lesnar destroyed Y2J on an episode of the Highlight Reel. Couple that with this: if Balor is a questionable opponent for Lesnar due to his size, Jericho at his size and AGE would be a joke against Lesnar. I would have liked for Jericho to get a high profile title victory to cap off what was an amazing run from ‘16-’17. But against Lesnar? Pass.
Now, if we were talking about a shoot fight after a particular Summer spectacular…
