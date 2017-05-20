Ah, yes, the dreaded “plans change” situation.

We here of it often in WWE and that’s because, well, plans do indeed change quite a bit. Another example of this comes by way of Chris Jericho, who told Busted Open in a recent interview what his original exit strategy looked like:

“I was supposed to finish up after WrestleMania, that Monday afterwards. About, I don’t know, December maybe Vince (McMahon) called me in, he had a big idea. I can probably say this now: the original idea as things change all the time, exclusive for Busted Open, was for me and Kevin Owens to work at WrestleMania, for me to win the title, and then to lose it to Brock in Sacramento at the next pay-per-view, which was April 30. So when you get presented with that idea it’s like ‘well, sure, of course I’ll stay for that.’ Then, as things go, the Goldberg factor started and things changed his mind. At that point I was already locked in for the extra month, doing another month with Kevin Owens, which was the way to do it anyways. My plan was not to finish up on SmackDown on a Tuesday and go straight into rehearsals on a Wednesday. It was not supposed to be that but sometimes that’s how it works.”

Goldberg coming in and doing well for himself changed the plans around and ultimately saw the Owens vs. Jericho feud, mostly a personal affair, get knocked down to the US championship. One might argue WWE would have been better off sticking to the plan Jericho mentions here but one might also argue they did just fine with what they ultimately decided to run with.

Which side are you on?