Singer, Dancer and Actor, Chris Brown has reportedly acquired a $350, 000 Rezvani Tank which looks more like the tank replica of the Batmobile in the popular Batman movie.
TMZ reports that Chris Brown dropped more than $350k for the Rezvani Tank, which is described as a game-changer, for starters,
Aside the fact that the tank is bulletproof, it is also reported to be able to withstand multiple rounds from automatic weapons.
The tank features smoke screens to, literally, leave everyone in the dust, a thermal night vision, viewable on a display screen, an electric door handles to shock any approaching intruders as well as an easily deployed defensive spike strips
With all the military features on the new ride, it is said to be actually street legal.
