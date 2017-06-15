Chimamanda Adichie becomes first Nigerian to receive the Mary McCarthy award in New York

Nigerian author and feminist, Chimamanda Adichie has been awarded the revered Mary McCarthy Award for her work as a writer and prominent public awareness on social issues.

She became the first Nigerian to receive the prestigious award at an event that held at Bard College, New York recently.