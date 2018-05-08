Editor’s Note:

Issac Bailey is an interim member of The Charlotte Observer editorial board and the 2016 James K. Batten Professor of Public Policy at Davidson College. He was a 2014 Harvard University Nieman fellow and is the author of the forthcoming book “My Brother Moochie: Regaining Dignity in the Midst of Crime, Poverty, and Racism in the American South” (Other Press). Follow him on Twitter: @ijbailey . The views expressed are his own.

(CNN) The horror of a bullet to the back of a man’s brain came during a celebratory song with lyrics that include “we just wanna party” and “we just want the money.”

The bullet is delivered from a gun fired by a shirtless, dancing Donald Glover, the genius who performs as Childish Gambino.

“This is America,” Gambino says, looking toward the camera as the man’s body, whose head is covered by a bag and ostensibly symbolizes a prisoner in solitary confinement or in a CIA black site, is dragged away. The scene illustrates the cruelty of the criminal justice system, or maybe is meant to shatter the myth of a carefree America in which life is easy and stable, even though violence claims too many lives — too many black lives in particular.

Or, perhaps, the artist meant none of that and wants to leave his music video for the audience to interpret.

Either way, it is the latest salvo in a growing racial reckoning every bit as important as #MeToo’s long overdue reshaping of gender dynamics. Monuments to men who raped and robbed and murdered are being rethought. Artists are using their talents to force the country to think about race in ways it has long refused.