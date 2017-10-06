Chicago man installs cross for every victim of gun massacre on Las Vegas Strip

An Illinois man known for honouring the victims of mass shootings around the United States installed 58 white crosses on the Las Vegas Strip yesterday.

Greg Zanis drove nearly 2,000 miles from the Chicago area to install the crosses on a patch of grass near the iconic Welcome to Las Vegas sign, not far from the site of the Route 91 Harvest country music festival where 58 people were killed on Sunday night by gunman Stephen Paddock.

Mr Zanis, a 66-year-old retired carpenter, made his first cross 20 years ago when his father-in-law was killed.

“That just changed my life,” he said. “My first cross was for somebody that I loved. And when I put up these crosses here, I always think of my personal loss here too. Always.”

Mr Zanis has become well-known for erecting more than 20,000 markers over the past two decades, including after the Columbine and Sandy Hook school shootings and the massacre at an Orlando nightclub.

The crosses, which Mr Zanis said took him two days to cut and paint, feature a red heart.

He plans to keep the tribute up for 40 days before giving the crosses to the families of the victims.

A memorial displaying 58 crosses by Greg Zanis stands at the Welcome To Las Vegas Sign.

Meanwhile, the National Rifle Association has joined calls for a weapon tool used by Las Vegas killer Stephen Paddock to be banned.

Bump stock devices put on to semi-automatic rifles he used meant they worked like fully automated weapons.

A White House spokeswoman also says the president would be open to “having that conversation”.

