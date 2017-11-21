Nigerian international Victor Moses has resumed training with his Chelsea teammates.

The defender-cum-midfielder spent the last five weeks undergoing rehabilitation due to the hamstring problem he suffered against Crystal Palace.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte revealed that Moses has progressed well following the team’s 4-0 win over West Bromwich Albion in an English Premier League game on Saturday.

“Today the starting 11 was the same as against United,” Conte told Chelsea’s official website.

“We played well in that game and we did again today but don’t forget we have to play a lot of games in a few days, so I need all of my players.

”Victor Moses is progressing well and I hope to have him back from tomorrow, for the game after Qarabag,” he added.

“It’s important to have all the senior players in good form without injuries.”

Moses, 25, has made six league appearances for the Blues this season.

African football