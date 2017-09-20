Everything is pointing to the fact that Chelsea wonder kid Tammy Abraham has decided to represent Nigeria at international level, rather than his country of birth England, if we are to swallow hook, line and sinker statements credited to Nigeria Football Federation supremo Amaju Pinnick.

It was under the stewardship of Pinnick that the likes of William Troost-Ekong, Tyronne Ebuehi and Ola Aina chose to represent the Super Eagles ahead of their countries of birth.

And the ex-Delta State Sports Commission boss seems to have caught his biggest fish yet after holding talks with Abraham and his father in the English capital last week.

”I was with Tammy Abraham and his father in London last week and our meeting was positive,” Pinnick told scorenigeria.com.ng.

”They have collected the forms and just the way we followed up with that of Ola Aina we would do same with Tammy.

”I can tell you that his parents are excited about the prospect of the young lad playing for Nigeria.

”But we have to be patient because we have seen with the case of Ola Aina that the process is not automatic.”

Allnigeriasoccer.com earlier reported that Tammy Abraham is focused on representing the English youth teams for the time being, and will only consider the Nigeria setup if he is not capped by the Three Lions in the near future.

