helsea’s offence took charge against Southampton, propelling the Blues to their second straight FA Cup final. Eden Hazard led the team in every way, while Willy Caballero stayed true to himself.

Eden Hazard, Olivier Giroud and Alvaro Morata are big-game players. Or so they should be, even if they did not live up to the moment in some of Chelsea’s earlier clashes this season. But those are in the past, and this trio are at least turning up for the run-in as they powered the Blues into the FA Cup semi-final.

Goalkeeper and defense

WILLY CABALLERO 1, Argentina 7.5 Willy Caballero hit the ball with a right hook that would make Muhammed Ali blush, sending the ball nearly to midfield. He caught a ball at his chest and nearly stepped it over the goal line. Nearly. He was always in command of himself and his surroundings. He made a save with his forearm that pinged behind him, rifling between him and his goal to safety. Just another day for Caballero. It’s too much to ask for Antonio Conte to start him in the FA Cup final against Manchester United, but we’re asking. Don’t make us beg.

CESAR AZPILICUETA 28, Spain 8 Azpilicueta finished the game with an unusually high number of clearances: 8. That’s Gary Cahill territory. He also had zero tackles and interceptions, again unusual but not surprising given how well Chelsea controlled the midfield. Only two of Azpilicueta’s interceptions were in Chelsea’s box, and he was able to spend most of the game as a wing-back or defensive midfielder. Which brings us to what you really want to talk about: His assist to Alvaro Morata. The pair linked up for the first time since Boxing Day. They have now combined on seven goals, only one behind Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba for the single-season record for assist-goal pairs. And the Spaniards even did it on their trademark set-up. As brilliant as ever.

GARY CAHILL 24, England 7 Andreas Christensen must be very fatigued if Conte kept him on the bench again. Not that Cahill has been doing anything wrong over the last few games, and the FA Cup was shaping up to be Cahill’s main source of games before the international break. Cahill was solid and unspectacular yet again, exactly what the Blues needed. If Cahill starts next week over Christensen, though, either the Dane’s fatigue was more serious or something different than the club let on, or something strange is going through Conte’s mind.

ANTONIO RUDIGER 2, Germany 6 Rudiger made several errors in his coverage, positioning and passing that gave Southampton some life along their right. The Saints may have shifted their attack because they saw Rudiger’s sloppiness on one side and Azpilicueta’s quality on the other.