Rangers confirmed they had agreed a deal for the 15-year-old attacker, who turns 16 in June, in a statement released this afternoon.
The Gers had been desperate for Gilmour to stay – and had got him training with the senior squad this season.
But Chelsea have moved swiftly to get a deal done to lure him to Stamford Bridge.
A Rangers statement read: “Rangers can confirm that agreement has been reached for our under-16 player Billy Gilmour to join Chelsea in the summer.
“The agreement will provide Rangers with a significant sum for a young player who has yet to play first-team football, and further significant amounts could be due based on milestones being reached.
“We are pleased with this outcome and believe this deal represents good value for Rangers.
“That he was sought after by many Premiership clubs, and indeed a number of the largest clubs in Europe, further demonstrates the quality of player now being produced by the Academy.
Source: Express
