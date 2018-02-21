Chelsea had taken the lead through a wonderful shot from Willian, who had hit the post twice in the first half, and had wasted multiple opportunities on the counter to add to it before Messi’s heart-breaker.

While the 1-1 is not a disaster, it does mean that Chelsea need to score in the second leg at the Nou Camp in a couple weeks to have any hope of advancing.

We’ll take hope from playing very well for large parts of the match. We’ll need similar effort in the upcoming games against Manchester City, Manchester United, and Barcelona again. (And all the others as well of course.) If we play like this the rest of the season, we’ll accomplish at least our minimum targets.

Carefree.