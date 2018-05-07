Cardiff City booked their spot in next year’s Premier League on a dramatic final day of the 2017-18 Championship season.

The Welsh side drew with Reading, with neither team scoring, but Fulham suffered a 3-1 defeat at Birmingham City to end the battle for second place.

As shared by radio presenter Matt Lynch, both the play-off battle and fight against relegation saw dramatic late twists:

The Championship.. On 85 Minutes. 👉Burton were safe

👉Bolton were down and losing.

👉Boro were behind so Villa would face Derby in play-offs. Full-time 👉Burton lose at death & go down.

👉Bolton come from behind to stay up.

👉Boro equalise late to face Villa in play-offs. — Matt Lynch (@mattlyynch) May 6, 2018

Fulham will take on Derby County in the play-offs, while Middlesbrough and Aston Villa will also fight it out for a trip to Wembley Stadium. The first legs will take place at Pride Park Stadium on May 11 and Riverside Stadium on May 12.

Barnsley, Burton Albion and Sunderland will be relegated to League One. Here’s a look at Sunday’s full results:

The results from the final day of the @SkyBetChamp season! 👇 pic.twitter.com/vIvt2hs62J — Sky Bet Championship (@SkyBetChamp) May 6, 2018

The final Championship standings:

And we’re done! Here’s a look at the final @SkyBetChamp standings… pic.twitter.com/AfEbGjciNK — Sky Bet Championship (@SkyBetChamp) May 6, 2018

Recap

Neutral fans trying to keep up with all of Sunday’s results and their implications were in for a rude shock, as nearly every team battling for a play-off ticket or a spot in next year’s Championship served up late drama.

Fulham’s Tom Cairney pulled one back for the Cottagers and nearly started a rally, only to watch Che Adams secure a win for Birmingham City. As shared by the club’s official Twitter account, his team badly needed that result:

FULL TIME: Blues 3-1 @FulhamFC Goals from Lukas Jutkiewicz, Harlee Dean and Che Adams ensure another season in the Championship.#bluesLIVE #TheEndofTheRoad pic.twitter.com/PpuH4M65rP — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) May 6, 2018

That result also put Cardiff City on the path back to the Premier League, with no play-offs required. As you might expect, their celebrations were wild:

“We are going up…” The @CardiffCityFC promotion party is under way! pic.twitter.com/khJ61q6Uft — Sky Bet Championship (@SkyBetChamp) May 6, 2018

David Wheater and Aaron Wilbraham scored an improbable one-two in the final minutes to bring Bolton Wanderers back from the dead, bagging the win over Nottingham Forest. Barnsley stood no chance against a Derby side chasing the play-offs, losing 4-1 and dropping out of the competition.

Burton were in a similar situation, as they also faced play-offs hopefuls in Preston North End. Those two sides were tied at 1-1 with minutes left to play, but Louis Moult broke the hearts of the visitors―although it didn’t secure a play-off ticket.

Source: Bleacherreporter