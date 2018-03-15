There were reports of clash between Chelsea fans and Barcelona police and stewards outside the Camp Nou before the round of 16 second leg match on Wednesday.

Chelsea supporters were reportedly attacked by the police before the start of the game.

The Blues’ board has, however, asked members of the supporters club to bring complaints of the attack to the club’s management for appropriate action to be taken against Barcelona.

Travelling fans took to social media on Wednesday to share stories of injuries suffered at the hands of those tasked with preventing disorder before and after the match, which Chelsea went on to lose 3-0.

A Chelsea spokesperson, who addressed the issue at Antonio Conte’s postmatch news conference, said, “We are aware of reports of incidents outside the ground before the game, where a number of Chelsea fans were hurt.

“We ask that our supporters contact us with accounts of their experiences of this evening’s arrival at the stadium so that we can take this up properly with the authorities.”

A number of Chelsea supporters accused police and stewards of randomly attacking them with batons outside the stadium, and one claimed to have been targeted with pepper spray.

