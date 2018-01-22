Super Eagles star Victor Moses has been trolled by his Chelsea teammate Cesc Fabregas after Saturday’s 4-0 win over Brighton.

Moses was on the scoresheet for Chelsea on Saturday but that didn’t spare him from being trolled by the former Barcelona man.

Moses on Twitter after the diversion said he was ‘buzzing’ with his. Fabregas who missed the Brighton clash to injury rushed to react to his Moses tweet, saluting him on his goal.



He likewise pointed out Victor Moses has failed to convert over a couple of different chances created for him this season.