The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has injected $210 million into the inter-bank Foreign Exchange Market. The forexinjection was inline with its desire to ensure that forex is available for customers’ needs in various segments of the market.

According to the figures obtained from the CBN, the bank offered $100 million to authorised dealers in the wholesale segment of the market, while the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) segmentreceived the sum of $55 million.

Customers requiring foreign exchange for invisibles such as tuition fees, medical payments and Basic Travel Allowance (BTA), among others, were also allocated the sum of $55 million.

TheCBN’s Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department (CCD), Isaac Okorafor, confirmed the figures and reassured the public that the bank would continue to intervene in the interbank foreign exchange market in line with its desire to sustain liquidity in the market and maintain stability.

Responding to market reactions, he also assured Nigerians that with the assumption of duty of the new Deputy Governors and Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) members, the Bank was poised to taking more sound decisions needed for economic development.

