The apex bank warned that such currencies were not legal tenders in Nigeria.

The fresh warning is as contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by CBN’s Acting Director of Corporate Communications, Isaac Okorafor.

“The CBN therefore warned Nigerians against investing in cryptocurrency as doing so would be at their own risk,” he said.

The Central bank warned that cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, ripples, monero, litecoin, dogecoin, onecoin and exchanges such as NairaEx were not licensed or regulated by the CBN and hence users would not be able to seek legal redress in case of any future eventuality.

