Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has denied that one of its directors had been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Mr Isaac Okorafor, CBN’s acting Director of Corporate Communications, said on Wednesday in Abuja said that the report had no merit.

“The attention of the CBN has been drawn to a report alleging that one of its deputy governors has been arrested and made to forfeit some amount of money to the EFCC.

“We wish to state categorically that there is no iota of truth in the said report and it is, without doubt, a mere figment of the writer’s imagination.

“The Bank and its officials will not be distracted from the onerous task of ensuring stability in the financial system, and indeed the economy, at this critical time.

“However, such persons bent on disparaging the Bank and its officials should note that legal options would be explored to protect its reputation from being tarnished in any manner.

“We therefore implore members of the media to always exercise caution and endeavor to verify their stories before rushing to the press,” he said.

According to an earlier report, the apex bank’s Deputy Governor for Operations Directorate, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, was alleged to have been arrested in a Transcorp Hilton Hotel room in Abuja with the dollar equivalent of N200 million.

The EFCC operatives were said to have acted on a tip-off.

The report which had not been officially verified said that EFCC operatives stormed the room, apprehended the CBN official, handcuffed him and whisked him away to their Maitama office in Abuja.

