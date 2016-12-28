Catholic priest leads residents to protest power outage

Over five thousand residents of Sapele in Delta State led by a Catholic priest on Wednesday stormed the office of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company, shutting down business activities over the continued power outage and outrageous billing against power consumers in the area.

The catholic priest, Rev. Fr Christopher Ekibo, of the St Patrick Catholic Church Sapele, Warri Catholic Diocese led the protesters through majour roads and streets in Sapele and other surrounding communities, demanding an improved electricity supply in the area.

They also slammed a 7-day ultimatum against BEDC to ensure that power was restored to the area stressing that power outage and outrageous billing to residents would no longer be tolerated from the power firm.

The peaceful placards carrying protesters with the inscriptions such as ‘BEDC must go’ ‘Sapele need line 33 too’, ‘No light, no payment of Bills’, ‘Disconnect all the leaders from line 33’, and warning that failure to restore power to the area would force to continue with the protest and totally occupy all BEDC’s offices in the area.

Fr Ekibo who addressed newsmen at the BEDC office near ATP, said Sapele indigenes were tired of living in darkness as the situation was forcing small and medium companies to close up operations.