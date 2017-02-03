The South South chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, have called on President Buhari to resign honorably if he can not stop the killings by Fulani herdsmen and revive the economy. The religious body made the call at its meeting in Warri, Delta state yesterday February 2nd.

