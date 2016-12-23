Cleaner kills boss over December salary

A Cameroonian steward, Joel Ludguo, has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his boss to death over unpaid salary at Park View Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos, Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Temidayo Adeleke, as gathered, just returned from the United States of America, USA, where she was schooling, in preparation for her wedding next February.

Vanguard gathered that the suspect, a cleaner who lived with the victim on Prince Tayo Adesanya Street, demanded part payment of his December salary on Tuesday afternoon.

However, Adeleke appealed to him to wait till the next day, explaining that she had no naira notes with her. Ludguo insisted on remaining in the sitting room with his boss until she provides the money.

He was then said to have charged into the kitchen, took out a kitchen knife with which he allegedly stabbed Adeleke on the chest. Her shout for help alerted other domestic workers.

It was gathered that Ludguo attempted to flee, but was held by another helper, who thereafter contacted policemen from the Ikoyi Division, subsequent upon which he was arrested.

When Vanguard visited the deceased’s home yesterday, some of her relatives were seen mourning the death of the 33-year-old lady, who they described as amiable.