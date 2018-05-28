SEYI ANJORIN

The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL), has lauded the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) over the suspension of over 24,000 ghost retirees from the payroll of the Federal Government.

According to PTAD, the suspension was done as a result of the inability of the 24,021 ghost pensioners to come forward for verification over a period of three years, thereby resulting in huge revenue savings from the payroll between March and April, 2018.

Responding to the development on behalf of CACOL, its Executive Chairman, Mr. Debo Adeniran commended PTAD for its effort in suspending the alleged ghost pensioners.

He said: “We live in a society where fraudulent practices are perpetrated with lack of conscienceand so much impunity. Hence, you hear of cases of where money meant for people who do not have the strength to work anymore are being stolen and the endless list of ghost workers in the Government’s payroll. The implications of these actions are very grave as it reduces the steady payment of actual pensioners and workers. It also disrupts the development of our society as some people keep enriching their pockets at the detriment of those, who have worked for it”.

Adeniran further stressed that corruption is the only reason our blessed country is not moving forward, and until we start meting out adequate deterrent punishment to whoever is culpable for a crime, there is a strong likelihood that such crime would be repeated.

“As for the ghost retirees, it is a great move to suspend the pensions of those believed to be fraudulent, but it is not enough to suspend them as these fraudsters are yet to pay for their crimes. It is thus imperative that a proper probe be initiated to apprehend those behind these fraudulent acts and bring them to book as this will serve as a deterrent to intending fraudsters”, he added.

CACOL urged the Federal Government to further review all those currently on its payroll to checkmate anomalies and eliminate any avenue for looting state funds.

Earlier, the agency noted that, “Payment between March and April dropped due to the suspension of 24,021 pensioners that did not come forward for the verification between 2015 and 2018.”

In its monthly report to the Ministry of Finance, the directorate mentioned some of the key achievements and performance on its pension payments for April.

After it concluded its nationwide verification of federal retirees, PTAD had earlier stated that it added 7,969 civil service pensioners to its payroll to receive monthly pension payments.

It noted that these pensioners were verified in the South West and North Central in Q4 2017 and have been paid their March 2018 pension.

The directorate said the addition of this group has improved the economic livelihood of pensioners who have been deprived of their rights for a long period.

Before this addition, PTAD said over 19,500 verified civil service pensioners from the North-West, South-East, North-East and South-South had been reinstated and paid their arrears.

PUNCH reports that also ongoing, is the computation of benefits for over 5,000 verified civil service pensioners.

PTAD said this would conclude the “payrolling” of all verified civil service pensioners.

The directorate stated that in January 2018, the Civil Service Pension Department paid N2.215bn to 111,525 pensioners, 219 retired permanent secretaries and heads of service.

It added that N2.216bn was paid in February, and N2.216bn was paid in March.

For the Parastatals Pension Department, which started verification of defunct and privatised agencies in Q4 2017, it added that 98,259 pensioners were paid monthly pension of N4.097bn in January 2018 and that for the month of February, N4.134bn was paid to the pensioners, while N4.117bn was paid in March.

For pensioners verified in Q4 2017 and Q1 2018 under the Parastatal Pension Department (FHA, NNN, NICON, Nigerian-Re, DSC & NITEL/Mtel) the directorate stated that the accurate computation of their benefits is currently being done.

“Over 30,000 pensioners under the Defined Benefit Scheme, who had yet to be payrolled over the years have been cleared and added to PTAD payroll post verification of the civil service, police, customs, immigration and prisons pensioners across the country,” PTAD stated.

Meanwhile, the National Union of Pensioners (NUP) had said that more than 25,000 pensioners are still excluded from the Federal Government’s payroll of retirees, according to the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP).

Lagos Chapter Chairman of NUP, Joseph Dele, reportedly said that the affected pensioners were not among over 300,000 paid under Defined Benefits Scheme and Contributory Pension Scheme.

Upon which he urged the federal government to mandate the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) to conduct verification exercise for the affected pensioners to enable them get gratuities for their long years of service.

He described allegations that officials of the union were involved in pension fund scam as an excuse not to pay NUP members excluded from the payroll system.

“The Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, alleged that the pension fraud was perpetrated by public officials with the active connivance of NUP, Association of Federal Public Service Retirees, among others.

“NUP did not collude with anyone to list 16,238 ghost pensioners to siphon N839 million to fictitious pensioners monthly.

“Over 25,000 and not 16,238 members were still excluded on the payroll.

“They are not fictitious pensioners as claimed by the AGF and as we speak they are not on federal government payroll,” he said.