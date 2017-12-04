According to a report by Vanguard, Nigerian singer Burna Boy who was declared wanted by the Lagos State commisioner of police a few weeks back will honour the police invitation when he returns to the country this month.

Burna Boy who has been in the country travelled to Botswana for a concert 3-days ago and a source who spoke to Vanguard said, “Burna Boy is not in the country at the moment, but he’ll definitely be back in December because he has a show in Botswana on the 2nd of December, so he should be around after that date to honour the invitation.”

Source: 224hits